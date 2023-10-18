Documentary to showcase Jamaica’s rich history with ganja

THE ORGANISERS of the Cannabis and Psychedelics Conference and Wellness Expo will conclude the filming of a documentary, titled Ganja, as part of this year’s staging of the event that will get under way at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from October 20-22.

Founder of CanEx Douglas Gordon said they started filming the documentary at last year’s conference, and this year they will continue. This will include different aspects of the project, which will focus on cannabis, educating people about the plant, and helping to destigmatise cannabis in general.

“We filmed a lot of content last year, so this year our intention is to finish filming it. We have a number of great interviews lined up, as well as some other Jamaica-centric elements we want to capture on this trip here. Jamaica has such a powerful name and a magnetic draw for people. People have a curiosity around the country, and they have a fascination around ganja,” Gordon said.

He indicated that the documentary will not only highlight the history of cannabis, but help people to understand how it became a prohibited plant, its tremendous health benefits, and the economic benefits it holds for Jamaica and the rest of the Caribbean.

“It is a good thing when we shift our perspective and recognise all the wonderful qualities that come along with cannabis, like everything else in life. This is recognising that this has tremendous power, but also needs to be used responsibly and with reverence. These are some of the messages that we want to convey through the documentary, as well as other pathways we are developing right now,” Gordon said.

The documentary has been made possible through Elvira Guzman-Barnett and her investment team based in California. Guzman-Barnett, a brand strategist, television host and bestselling author, became a part of the project through their PRI Wellness brand.

“The documentary will showcase the rich history Jamaica has with ganja, and it will also bring forward the global magnetic field of all these different international bodies, players, countries, if you will, that want to or feel this kinship to Jamaica within this industry,” Guzman-Barnett said.

At the end of the day, according to Guzman-Barnett, they want persons to know about the cannabis industry. “We have interviewed experts on regulatory frameworks in Germany, Ireland and parts of the UK who worked extensively with the United States, Canada, Mexico, looking at cultivation and genetics, intellectual property, and many different jurisdictions around the world; all things that help to showcase the role that Jamaica can play in the development of the cannabis industry,” Guzman-Barnett said.

CanEx is an annual business conference and expo for cannabis and psychedelics. It is the number one networking experience in the world, having over 37 countries represented, and growing.

“We want to showcase in our documentary not just the story of cannabis and ganja in Jamaica, but also the way it has impacted the world,” Gordon concluded.

For more information on the Cannabis and Psychedelics Conference and Wellness Expo 2023, visit www.canexjamaica.com.

