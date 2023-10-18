Former Clansman-One Don Gang defendant accused of robbery granted $200,000 bail

Dwight Hall, who was freed in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial, was on Tuesday offered $200,000 bail on a charge of robbery with aggravation.

Hall, also known as 'Jim Brown', of Buck Town in Spanish Town, St Catherine, is being accused of stealing a knapsack containing almost $500,000 from a man.

Bail was opposed by the police, which cited that Hall was involved in the gang trial and faced serious allegations.

However, his attorney Courtney Rowe argued that his client was freed and therefore he is a fit candidate for bail.

Parish Judge Annette Austin granted bail on condition that Hall does not interfere with witnesses, surrender his travel documents, and reappear in court on December 1.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Allegations are that on May 24, the complainant was carrying out a business transaction in Spanish Town when he was robbed of his knapsack containing $496,000.

A report was made to the police and Hall was arrested and later charged with robbery with aggravation.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.