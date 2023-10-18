Heroine CD reception for M. Georgia Gibson Henlin

MEMBERS OF her immediate and extended families, former classmates from many levels, associates, colleagues, staff members, clients, members of the legal fraternity, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife, Juliet, and President of the Senate Tom Tavares-Finson and his wife, Rose, were among those in attendance at the reception for top-flight attorney-at-law, King’s Counsel M. Georgia Gibson Henlin, who was conferred with the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) earlier in the day at King’s House, St Andrew.

The Monday, October 16 event was one of high-class entertainment, toasts, good food, and head-turning, palate-tantalising libations, all served on tables attractively draped in and decorated with Jamaican heritage motifs. Speaker after speaker served up the accolades, laden with goodwill, gratitude and graciousness, and a ‘shocking’ revelation of a certain Shabba song. In her response, Gibson Henlin firmly attributed her successes and achievements to grace, family, et cetera.

Holness, Finson, legal luminary Jacqueline Samuels Brown, Principal of Norman Manley Law School Carol Aina, and Gibson Henlin’s husband Michael were among the live speakers, while former prime minister P. J. Patterson; former principal of Montego Bay High School Barbara Smith; and RJRGLEANER CEO Gary Allen used the technology from afar to convey their remarks about a woman who has made an indelible mark on Jamaica’s legal landscape, and in the minds of her associates and loved ones.