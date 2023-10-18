Lerone Laing replaced at Toll Authority after failing to return to work from leave

Chairman of the Toll Authority of Jamaica William Shagoury says the state agency has appointed an acting chief executive officer after parting ways with Lerone Laing, who held the post for over four years.

Kerry-Kay Holness is leading the agency in the interim until a permanent head is hired.

Shagoury says Laing did not return to work about three weeks ago as expected.

"He went on leave and he never came back. No, he's not there anymore," he says.

In July, Laing disclosed that he was awarded a 2023 Fulbright scholarship to pursue a doctor of philosophy degree in the United States.

At the time, he said the board was considering several options that could have resulted in his retention at the agency during his course of study, which is expected to run at least four years.

However, Shagoury told The Gleaner today that Laing's proposal to be re-employed as an advisor to the authority while overseas was not appropriate.

"It's not [that] anybody tried to get rid of him. There is no way we could have done what he wanted to do. We would have ended up with problems with the Integrity Commission," he said, referring to Jamaica's main anti-corruption agency.

Laing was four years into a five-year contract with the Toll Authority up to the time of his departure.

Shagoury said Laing was paid his gratuity up to June and the agency is looking to settle about three months' worth of payments due to the former CEO.

In December 2021, Laing came under fire for not meeting the minimum requirements for the $5 million per annum job despite having qualifications up to the master's degree level.

The Ministry of Transport defended the appointment, stating that he had three years' experience at the mid-manager level at the time of his application, although the advertised requirement was for at least 10 years' experience in senior leadership.

Laing previously served as an advisor to former transport minister, Robert Montague.

The Toll Authority establishes and oversees the regulations for the operations of Jamaica's tolled roads.

