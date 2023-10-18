More than 300 devices suspected to be explosives discovered in Kingston – Police

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says experts are now conducting chemical tests on over 320 devices suspected to be explosives that were discovered at a premise on Darling Street in Kingston on Monday.

The JCF says the operation was based on high-quality intelligence obtained through the diligent use of various technologies and other methodologies.

The force says the experts are to ascertain the exact nature of the substances found.

It says given the sensitive nature of the find, certain specifics cannot be shared at this time.

However, the police say updates will be provided to the public when it's appropriate.

The JCF charged that the discovery of more than 320 devices is a testament to the robust intelligence-gathering capacity of Jamaica's law enforcement agencies and underscores their unyielding commitment to ensuring the safety of Jamaicans.

It also commended the joint police-military team, arguing that the fact that the operation was conducted without any casualties demonstrates the exemplary operational dexterity of Jamaica's security forces.

