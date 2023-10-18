Police seeking Trelawny man in gun-toting video

The police in Trelawny are seeking a man seen in a video making remarks against the constabulary force while being in possession of a gun.

Being sought is 33-year-old farmer Jason Wright.

The police say initial investigations have determined that the video was recorded at his home in Troy district in the parish.

In response to the viral video, the police say an early morning operation was conducted at his residence today where two of his relatives were taken into custody for questioning.

As a result of the video and subsequent findings, the police say he has become a person of interest in a case concerning the possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

The man seen in the video is being asked to turn himself in to the police immediately.

