Positive steps being taken to address mental health issues in Jamaica, says PAHO/ WHO official

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Jamaica, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands, Ian Stein, says positive steps are being taken to address mental health issues in Jamaica.

Speaking during a recent National Youth Mental Health Summit, hosted by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston, Stein pointed out that “for a very long time, it was taboo for any of us to admit struggling to cope with life's challenges for fear of being ostracised or ridiculed.”

However, he said with mental health issues becoming more prevalent in schools, workplaces and homes, “we've recognised that it is an enormous burden.”

“While we are taking steps forward to address these issues, we recognise also that we are in competition… [as] there's a lot of things going on around us,” Stein added.

This competition, he said, stems from the limited resources that must be shared among other important priorities, such as heart disease, cancer and vaccine-preventable diseases that are also affecting the health sector.

The PAHO/WHO representative noted that even though the COVID-19 pandemic affected all countries, it sparked some positive changes relating to how persons see and deal with mental health issues.

“COVID-19 has changed the lens [through which] we see mental health. It has, somehow, become a bit more acceptable for us to say 'I'm not ok', and that's an important step forward,” he said.

Stein pointed out that while tremendous progress is being made where mental health and wellness is concerned, it remains a challenge as people still struggle to find support.

This, he added, results from some adults thinking that “because children and adolescents are not working full time, paying bills, or handling other similar responsibilities, they shouldn't have this feeling of doubt or depression or difficulties in coping.”

“Coupled with this are issues within the social media realm, such as unprecedented levels of bullying and comparing ourselves to some artificial abstract of what looks really good, which has resulted in persons experiencing anxiety, depression and low self-esteem,” he further stated.

In this regard, Stein commended the WHO for shedding light on the fact that one in seven 10-19-year-olds experience challenges of some kind relating to mental health.

“This is one of the most important issues facing youth now. So unfortunately, while we note these burdens, we also know that these burdens could lead to the fourth cause of death for children in this age group,” he said.

“Failing to address adolescent mental wellness has a long-lasting effect as it extends into adulthood, impacting our physical and mental well-being and restricts how we adapt and emerge as adults,” Stein added.

It is for this reason why PAHO and the WHO are pleased with the support they are able to provide to various partners, including the Ministry of Health and Wellness and UNICEF, to tackle this issue, he said.

- JIS News

