Second man charged for murder of GC Foster College VP

The police have charged a second man in relation to the murder of Gibbs Williams, the cricket manager and vice-principal of G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport in St Catherine, on October 6.

Forty-year-old Odane Watson, otherwise called 'Shortman', of Duff Street, Kingston 13, is charged with murder, aiding and abetting robbery with aggravation, being a participant in a criminal organisation, making use of a Firearm to commit a felony, possession of prohibited firearm and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

The charges come five days after charges were laid against his 21-year-old alleged accomplice, Jerome Hayles.

It is reported that about 12:15 p.m., Williams was leaving a hospital complex when he was attacked by the suspects and shot.

The police were alerted, and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police say other suspects are currently being sought in the matter.

