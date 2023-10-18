Senior citizen dies from head injuries sustained in a fight

A St Ann man who was hospitalised after he suffered head injuries during a physical confrontation with another man has died.

He has been identified as Audley Cameron, a 66-year-old farmer of Bohemiah district, Cave Valley in St Ann.

Cameron died about 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Percy Junor Hospital where he had been admitted for three days.

It's reported that, on October 14, Cameron and another man had a dispute and Cameron was pushed.

Cameron fell and suffered a blow to the head.

He was taken to hospital.

- Rasbert Turner

