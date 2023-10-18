Senior citizen dies from head injuries sustained in a fight
Published:Wednesday | October 18, 2023 | 12:04 PM
A St Ann man who was hospitalised after he suffered head injuries during a physical confrontation with another man has died.
He has been identified as Audley Cameron, a 66-year-old farmer of Bohemiah district, Cave Valley in St Ann.
Cameron died about 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Percy Junor Hospital where he had been admitted for three days.
It's reported that, on October 14, Cameron and another man had a dispute and Cameron was pushed.
Cameron fell and suffered a blow to the head.
He was taken to hospital.
- Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.