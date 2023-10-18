Teen girl charged for allegedly stealing cabbie's car

A 17-year-old girl has been charged after she and two men reportedly used ride-hailing application inDrive to request a taxi then robbed the operator of his vehicle.

The minor has been charged with robbery with aggravation.

It is reported that about 1:00 p.m. on August 4, the teen and the men requested pick-up from Arnold Road in Kingston 4 using the inDrive application.

It is reported that, on arrival, the taxi operator was robbed of his Toyota Probox motor car.

The matter was reported to the police.

The teen was subsequently arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session. She was positively identified by the complainant during an identification parade.

