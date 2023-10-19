Another escapee from Black River lockup recaptured

Another of the inmates who escaped from the Black River lockup in St Elizabeth earlier this year was recaptured today.

According to police reports, about 2:30 p.m., officers from St Catherine North Division conducted an intelligence-driven operation in Red Ground, Tryall Heights in the parish.

“The primary objective was the apprehension of 32-year-old Kenneth Omari Stewart. Stewart is a construction worker from Beacon Hill, St Catherine, who was previously charged with murder and had escaped the Black River lockup in June 2023,” the police said.

"During the operation, Stewart was located and apprehended without incident. He was discovered in a dwelling with the mother of his child. She remains in custody and is currently under investigation as she faces charges for harbouring a fugitive."

Both individuals were transported to the Spanish Town Police Station and are now in the custody of the Spanish Town CIB.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police are warning members of the public that harbouring a fugitive is a criminal offense.

The police are appealing to the public to report the whereabouts of any known escapees to 119 police emergency, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.