Corporate Hands | Discovery Bauxite contributing to tree planting initiative

Discovery Bauxite’s tree planting programme in St Ann has been welcomed by CEO & Chief Conservator of Forests Ainsley Henry (right), who describes it as “mining finding common ground with forestry”. The company has planted over 120,000 trees since 2022 as a special project in support of the National Tree Planting Initiative, in addition to thousands of trees planted across its mining areas as a contribution towards ecology and land sustainability. Henry said that the bauxite project bolsters the Forestry Department’s objectives of increasing the island’s tree cover and green spaces. Discovery Bauxite’s Vice President and General Manager Delroy Dell (left) and Henry discuss the project at a tree-planting site in the company’s operating area.