Grace Foods ambassadors, Olympians Hansle Parchment (left) and Briana Williams (centre), joined CEO, Grace Foods Domestic, Frank James (right) for a photo-op following the Grace Kitchens celebrity cook-off for charity at the Port Royal Seafood Festival on Sunday, October 15. James finished second, ahead of Williams third; and Parchment fourth. The winner (not pictured) is Trevor Johnson, deputy general manager, Television Jamaica, who won $100,000 for a charity of his choice.