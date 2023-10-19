Corporate Hands | Sygnus stands firm in fight against breast cancer

From left: Sygnus’ Ryan Landey, AVP, investment management, and Elizabeth James, head of wealth and client strategy, present a cheque of $500,000 to the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) and Jamaica Reach to Recovery (JR2R). Receiving the donation are Dionne Thomas, JCS public relations officer; Carolind Graham, JR2R chairperson; Michael Leslie, JCS acting executive director; Theresa Parkes, JR2R public relations officer; and Sandra Samuels, JR2R president. This donation, distributed between JCS and JR2R, will directly benefit 45 mammogram screenings and provide financial support for essential treatments.