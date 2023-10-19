Festival Song album up for Grammy consideration

Minister of culture Olivia Grange says this year's Jamaica Festival Song album is being considered for Grammy nomination.

She says the album is now being reviewed by eligible voting members of the Recording Academy whose votes will determine the nominees in the reggae category.

The nominees will be announced in November.

“This is the third year that the Festival Song album is being considered for Grammy nomination since we've reorganised and revitalised the competition. We're delighted by this opportunity to showcase, highlight and celebrate our Festival contestants and remain optimistic that the Festival Song album will be one of the nominees because there are very good songs on the album,” Grange said in a media release on Thursday.

The 11-track album titled 'Jamaica Festival Song 2023 Competition' features songs performed by Slashe, Mento Tones, Av&nte, Lady Denna & The Whole Note Mento Band, Hot Rod, Shuga, N-Rich, Princess Black, Prince Fabulous, Eric Donaldson and Exco Levi.

