Firearm and ammunition seized in Westmoreland, four arrested

Four people are now in police custody following a firearm and ammunition seizure in the Belvedere community of Bethel Town, Westmoreland, on Thursday morning.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says a rifle, an imitation firearm and 11 rounds of ammunition were seized.

They were seized during a pre-dawn police/military operation, supported by Westmoreland's Operational Support Team.

