Investigation launched in Guyana following discovery of guns, marijuana in barrel shipped from US

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – An investigation has been launched by law enforcement officials following the discovery of eight nine millimetre pistols and 11.2 pounds of cannabis sativa in a barrel during a routine customs check done at Larparkan's Timehri, East Bank Demerara bond on Wednesday.

A statement from Police Headquarters noted that a 36-year-old Customs Officer was on duty at the Laparkan bond when she examined a blue plastic barrel sent to a female of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam Berbice.

The sender is a male from the Bronx, New York.

The barrel was shipped by BL Abrigo Shipping LAZA, located in Brooklyn, New York, with a local address at Third Street, LaPenitence, Georgetown.

On examination, it was discovered that the barrel contained a quantity of clothing, footwear, thirteen bottles of Moët champagne, two bottles of Hennessy, one body scrub, two bottles of peanut butter, five bottles of body oil, five tubs of body butter, five floral bed sheets, one XBox with one control, three packets of small zip lock bags, one green lunch bowl, 31 small transparent containers, 25 small containers.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

But along with those items, eight pistols with magazines – with the serial numbers erased, and five bulky transparent plastic parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found.

A 32-year-old female Manager at BL Abrigo Shipping LAZA, who resides at Success, ECD and went to the bond to 'clear' the barrel on behalf of the company, was interviewed by investigators and was taken into custody.

Police took custody of the barrel, along with the narcotics.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.