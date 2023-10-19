New sustainable service contract offers boost for public transport

The safety of commuters on the island's roadways was boosted today when Marathon Insurance Brokers (MIB) announced its partnership with the public transport operators to increase, diversify and modernise access to insurance coverage for the entire sector.

Under the Taxi Operators and Sustainable Service Contract, MIB will work with all operators in the sector to raise standards and improve efficiency in accessing coverage and processing insurance claims.

The Taxi Operators and Sustainable Service Contract was officially launched at the 8th staging of Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) Health, Wealth and Safety Expo today at the Total Service Station in May Pen, Clarendon.

MIB sales manager Joseth Brown said the programme will provide ready and affordable insurance coverage for all public transport operators under the highly accessible, affordable and innovative MIB umbrella.

“It is very important that motorists and commuters are assured of proper protection as they traverse the roadways. Taxi operators, especially, are now able to operate under the orbit of proper insurance protection with ease, affordability and equity,” she said.

She said that MIB has surgically cut the costs of coverage so that taxi and public bus operators have no excuse to be without the necessary coverage for themselves and their passengers.

“As the choice insurance provider for all taxi operators under this agreement, Marathon Insurance Brokers will provide major benefits in cost and accessibility to all public transport operators, whether we or talking about route taxis, JUTC operators, bus operators, as long as you carry public passengers, you can be included,” Brown said.

Taxi operator Orville Bernard, one of hundreds who attended the expo, welcomed the partnership.

Bernard, who has been an MIB client for some nine years, said after he was introduced to Marathon by a friend, he has remained with the service.

“It is good that Marathon is launching this programme. They always look out for their customers. Public transport operators will find a faithful friend and support in Marathon. You will find dealing with insurance easier and better than you can ever expect,” Bernard said.

Marathon is one of the nation's largest insurance brokers, with an impressive record of service to a broad cross-section of clients.

