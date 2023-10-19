Polly-Anna Bailey – Treadlight’s unsung hero

POLLY-ANNA BAILEY say she was adamant to disrupt the negativity that permeated narratives around her central Clarendon community of Treadlight. But unbeknown to Treadlight’s unsung hero, the venture would earn her respect and national recognition.

Bailey, who is a justice of the peace, was awarded alongside 11 other Clarendon natives during the parish’s Heroes Day Salute, Parade and Awards ceremony on Monday.

She was recognised for her work in community volunteerism for more than 16 years.

Citing hurdles that have plagued her community, Bailey told The Gleaner that with the support of other stakeholders, she set out on a mission several years ago to bring back Treadlight to its glory days.

“Treadlight was not normally seen in a bright or positive light. Persons were afraid of Treadlight. They were saying it’s a bad community, and persons normally say, ‘Nutten good nuh come outta Treadlight,’ but that’s not true,” Bailey said.

She added that her drive to revamp Treadlight was further fuelled through interactions with community folk, who exuded unity, and a zeal for betterment.

“We have some issues in the space – high levels of unemployment, high illiteracy rate, but in terms of crime and violence ... very minimal. [Those are] what really encouraged me as an individual to assist with the development of my community,” she explained.

Sharing that she was raised in a home where only one parent was literate, Bailey posited reading as fundamental, adding that she dared to be different, arming herself with the mantra that her circumstances would not define her future.

According to Bailey, with support from the Jamaica Social Investment Fund, Treadlight was able to benefit from remedial programmes geared at targeting those with literacy and numeracy challenges.

“From that, persons were able to move on to furthering their education by enrolling in the then Jamaica Lifelong Learning programme, and now doing other things,” shared Bailey, who serves the Social Development Commission in her capacity as secretary of the Treadlight Youth and Community Club Benevolent Society.

Speaking on other projects she spearheaded, Bailey said, “I implemented the first level one customer service (training course) in the area, where over 21 people were trained and certified. About 15 persons now are gainfully employed, having excelled and gotten promotions.”

She lauded other community stalwarts who helped to ensure the success of the venture.

Bailey said her volunteerism ventures ignited her quest to start her charity organisation, Elevate Jamaica. The name, she said, was inspired by the song Elevate, a track which features dancehall artiste Popcaan and Imeru Tafari.

Atop Elevate Jamaica’s mandate are education and human welfare, Bailey indicated.

When quizzed on how she felt to have enacted a positive change in her hometown, Bailey had four words, “It is very overwhelming.”

