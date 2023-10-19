Portmore labourer gets bail on charge of indecent assault of a minor

A Portmore labourer who was charged with committing a sexual offence against a 10-year-old girl was granted $300,000 bail when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Thursday.

Attorney Kaydia Williams also successfully applied for the court to reduce the charge against Carlton Francis from sexual touching to indecent assault.

Francis appeared before Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne, where he pleaded guilty to threatening the child and was fined $1,000 or 10 days' imprisonment.

It is alleged that Francis assaulted the victim on August 13 and a report was made to the police.

Francis later threatened the complainant.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on January 22, 2024.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.