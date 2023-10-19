Riverton City fire damages Digicel cables

Telecommunications company Digicel says the fire in the Riverton City area of St Andrew has resulted in disruption in service to several communities.

Firefighters this morning battled a blaze at a tyre recycling centre along Spanish Town Road, which started about 1:30 a.m.

The blaze was responded to by firefighters from the York Park and Trench Town fire stations.

Two men were reportedly pulled from the building uninjured.

In a notice posted to social media, Digicel said the fire damaged distribution cables providing service to customers in Patrick City, Delacree Park, Olympic Gardens and Cockburn Gardens. It said it would deploy its team of engineers to the area to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so.

Meanwhile, the police have advised that the section of Spanish Town Road between Six Miles and Weymouth Drive that was closed earlier due to the fire has been reopened.

