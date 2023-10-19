'Yam' wanted for murder

The St James police have listed a Romario/Ricardo Pusey, otherwise called 'Yam', as wanted for murder.

The police say he frequents the Rose Heights area of St James.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Romario/Ricardo Pusey is urged to call the Montego Bay police at 876-979-8452, the Crime Stop at 311, the National Intelligence Bureau at 811, or the nearest police station.

