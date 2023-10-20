Cannabis and Psychedelics Conference and Wellness Expo kicks off today

FOUNDER OF CanEx, Douglas Gordon, believes that the Caribbean has the opportunity to benefit in several ways from the cannabis industry, in a way that can change the lives of people, in particular those living in Jamaica.

With a new cannabis industry in Jamaica, Gordon said with the right resources and expertise, and stakeholder interest and development, there are endless possibilities to improve the economic challenges especially for the average citizen.

“There is a lot of knowledge here, but you have to forge the international and global relationships to capitalise on this knowledge. Persons that are in the industry know the health and therapeutic benefits of this plant. However, there is not an awareness and a knowledge and understanding of the potential this industry has to better the lives of people in Jamaica,” Gordon said.

It is important, he said, to raise the awareness of what the cannabis industry can do for the country. “It is time for us to wake up and understand some of the genesis of the industry, so that we are informed, and we can take the real steps forward to ensure that the citizenry of Jamaica and the wider Caribbean truly get the benefits, economic but as well as very much health and therapeutic,” Gordon said.

The mindset, he said, in terms of using the term ganja, also needs to be changed to being something that Jamaicans should be proud of using. It is inherently Jamaican, and according to Gordon, the word should no longer be looked at in a negative way, but be recognised for its immense medicinal and economic benefits.

“There are so many health benefits, this is something that can lead to a healthier country, this is something can lead to visitors coming to this island and having a holistic wellness experiences that far outweigh anything that they can get readily available in some of these major markets,” Gordon said.

“Apart from the quality of the therapeutic experience, there is also the environment. When you are doing something like this – sun, sand and sea environment is of such beauty. There is additional elements and additional power to it. So, for us, we look at how can we help to push this conversation along and how we can help to encourage other stakeholders to join with us with initiatives that we think will raise the awareness,” Gordon added.

With the knowledge and the openness that people have toward understanding cannabis, and its health properties and the ways that it can help their personal lives, according to Douglas, there are many ways in which facilitating this as an industry can redound to the general benefit of people in the country.

Gordon and his team are now preparing to once again stage the Cannabis and Psychedelics Conference and Wellness Expo 2023 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from October 20-22. In addition to world-class speakers on the programme, CanEx 2023 will continue as the region’s leading platform for plant medicine and expand by adding its first Caribbean Wellness Expo.

The expo is affordable, and over the two days will cost $3,000. Patrons can attend to learn more about the cannabis industry as well as partake of different natural and organic foods and modalities.

CanEx began in 2016 just after legalisation in Jamaica. The objective has been to connect the nascent legal market in Jamaica with the global community and to bridge gaps and facilitate connections that developed and supported the relationships, partnerships and investments to build the industry.

“It is out there! the industry as a whole, is generating considerable revenues and considerable tax revenues for various jurisdictions. So, we know it is working. It is just a function of recognising what the inflection points are, which is what we are in right now, and how do we grow into the future. How do we take this industry and get the legacy farmers, the Rastafari community, small business owners who want to participate, as well as those who have already been licensed and have invested considerable sums of money,” Gordon said.

For more information on the Cannabis and Psychedelics Conference and Wellness Expo 2023, visit www.canexjamaica.com

