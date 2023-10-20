Chevening and JN partner to offer Oliver F Clarke Scholarship

The British High Commission and the JN Foundation have announced they are partnering to offer a Chevening/JN Oliver F. Clarke Scholarship.

It will be the first Chevening Partner Award to be established in Jamaica.

The entities say, as part of this collaboration, the JN Foundation will co-fund one scholarship named in honour of the late chairman of the Board of Directors of The Jamaica National Group, media mogul and business stalwart, Oliver F. Clarke, who died in 2020.

The scholarship will be provided annually over the next two years through the UK's Chevening programme.

"This new partnership between the JN Foundation and Chevening is a testament to their joint mission to enrich lives and build stronger communities. It signifies a shared commitment to identifying and supporting outstanding and talented Jamaicans who embody excellence, and who work diligently to improve outcomes, not only for themselves but also for fellow Jamaicans," a joint release from the British High Commission and JN said.

The co-funded Chevening/JN Oliver F. Clarke Scholarship will cover the studies of students with an interest in social justice, public administration, data analytics and information technology, actuarial science, mathematics and education.

The application period for the 2024 Chevening Scholarship closes on November 7, 2023.

All eligible Jamaicans are encouraged to apply via Chevening's official website, https://www.chevening.org/. Further details about the 'Chevening/JN Oliver F. Clarke Scholarship' are available on the Chevening and JN Foundation websites at https://www.chevening.org/scholarships/ and www.jnfoundation.com, respectively.

