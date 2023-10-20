Construction worker killed in Bog Walk

The St Catherine police have launched an investigation into the murder of a man whose body was found in Pineapple Lane, Bog Walk in the parish.

The police have identified him as Kemar Kesone, otherwise called 'Ten Days', a 28-year-old construction worker of Coolie Lane, Bog Walk.

It is reported that about 7 p.m. Thursday, Kesone was returning from a grocery shop in the community when explosions were heard.

Residents later discovered his body and summoned the police.

The police say on their arrival they observed what appeared to be gunshot wounds to Kesone's head.

He was dressed in a purple shirt and grey shorts with a mosquito coil on his chest and had no shoes on his feet.

- Rasbert Turner

