JFJ wants Mario Deane case moved to Kingston

Human Rights lobby group, Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) is appealing to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to have the Mario Deane case moved to Kingston amid "numerous delays and administrative inadequacies".

Mario Deane was beaten on August 3, 2014 while in custody at the Barnett Street Police Station, in Montego Bay. He had been arrested for possession of a ganja spliff.

Deane died three days later at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

JFJ says it is deeply concerned the case remains unresolved nine years later.

The persistent setbacks have been attributed to a range of administrative lapses, including missing reports, a shortage of eligible jurors, the non-appearance of police personnel and the flight of the accused inmates.

In a media release on Friday, JFJ argued that moving the case to Kingston would allow it to receive the attention and resources necessary for a fair and swift trial.

JFJ said its understanding is that if the matter is moved from the St James Circuit Court to the Home Circuit Court, there is the likelihood of a better juror turnout.

JFJ also called for the Government to take immediate action to address the issue of juror shortage, which was cited as the latest reason for the delay in the Mario Deane case.

It said in addition to addressing the issue of juror stipend, there is need for a broader review of the juror system that would ensure the categories of those who are exempted from jury service are reduced, as well as the provision of comprehensive civic education for civilians.

The Mario Deane case has faced no less than 10 delays between 2017 and September 21, 2022.

The most recent court hearing on September 25 resulted in yet another adjournment, pushing the trial to February 27, 2024.

JFJ said Mario's mother, Mercia Frazer, who was present at every hearing, has lamented that her trust in the justice system has been eroded.

“For me, the justice system is moving too slow and it seems deliberately slow. Imagine nine years after Mario was murdered and all we are getting is a lot of run around. Going to court now is like rubbing salt in a wound. What I can't understand is why can't the judge try the case since they are not able to get jurors or move the case out of Montego Bay. There must be something that can be done. This is a double blow to Mario's family,” Frazer reportedly said.

