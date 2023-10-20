Men accused of shooting and injuring policeman in Central Village remanded

Three men who allegedly shot and injured a policeman in Central Village, St Catherine, were remanded and their case transferred to the Gun Court.

Kevin Morgan, 29, Denardo James, 26, and 30-year-old Andrew Reid, all of Central Village addresses, are to return to court on November 10.

It is alleged that, about 11 p.m. on October 7, a policeman went into Central Village on personal business when he was attacked by the accused men who allegedly fired several shots hitting the policeman in the back.

The victim was rescued and taken to the Spanish Town Hospital by his colleagues from the Central Village Police Station.

An investigation was launched, which resulted in the trio being arrested and charged.

They are being represented by attorneys Lancelot Clarke, Shadae Bailey and Steven Jackson.

- Rasbert Turner

