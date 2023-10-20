St Catherine residents served by Colbeck plant urged to store water

St Catherine residents served by the Colbeck Water Facility are being encouraged to store water as they will be without piped supply because the plant will be taken out of operation for almost two weeks for rehabilitation.

The works are to be undertaken from Monday, October 23 to Friday, November 3.

The National Water Commission (NWC) says the works are necessary to safeguard the viability of the well and to improve the overall efficiency of water supply operations.

Customers served by the system are being encouraged to store water for use during the disruption period.

The affected areas include Aviary Housing Scheme, Presidential Estate, New Harbour Village Housing Scheme Phase 1, 2, 3, and 4, Planters Hall and Bois Content

In the interim, water will be trucked to the affected areas.

The NWC says every effort will be made to restore water supply within the shortest possible time.

