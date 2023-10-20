St Thomas mechanic accused of murdering stepbrother freed

A jury after deliberating for two hours last week following a three-week trial in the St Thomas Circuit Court freed 37-year-old mechanic Desmond Williams of the murder of his stepbrother.

The Crown led evidence at the trial that on April 6, 2019, Williams fatally shot 24-year-old barber, Fearon Bailey, in Yallahs, St Thomas.

Evidence was given that while at a wake for his grandmother, Williams took a gun from one of his relatives who had brandished the weapon during an argument.

The prosecution contended that Williams then used the gun to shoot and kill the deceased and also wounded another person in the process.

The prosecution relied on the evidence of a relative of the accused who testified that he had witnessed the incident.

When the police arrived on the scene a .45 semi-automatic pistol was recovered.

Williams told the police when he was arrested that when he attempted to take the gun from the relative, it went off accidentally.

In an unsworn statement, Williams who was represented by King's Counsel Peter Champagnie and attorney-at-law Patrice Riley, told the jury that the shooting death of his stepbrother was an accident.

Williams was also found not guilty of illegal possession of firearm and wounding with intent.

Justice Courtney Daye who presided at the trial had left manslaughter, the lesser offence, for the jury's consideration, but the jury returned a not guilty verdict.

-Barbara Gayle

