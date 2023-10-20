Taxi driver in verbal clash with schoolgirl over fare arrested and charged

The taxi driver who was seen in a video in a verbal clash with a schoolgirl over her fare has been arrested and charged with common assault by the Old Harbour Police in St Catherine.

Further, the man, who spat at the teen during his expletive-laced remarks, has been warned for prosecution by the Transport Authority for unlawfully deceiving a passenger as to the fare for a journey, operating without a badge, and failing to wear a uniform.

In addition, the authority says a meeting was held with the owner of the taxi who subsequently relieved the driver of his duties.

The transport regulator condemned the action of the driver.

There have been instances of contention between commuters and public passenger vehicle operators since fares were increased on Sunday, October 15.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The authority is reminding operators that children, students in uniform, physically disabled, and senior citizens pay half of the approved fare.

It says any deviation will result in prosecution and persons may be fined up to $100,000, if convicted.

The public can report acts of overcharging to the agency by calling toll-free 1-888-991-5687 or 876 926-8912; or WhatsApp images or videos to 876-551-8196 or 876 279-8515.

Complaints about overcharging should include the licence plate numbers, the routes for the vehicles, or the location of the incident.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.