‘A woman of action’ …Constable Jayann Raymond named 2023 Lasco Top Cop

Woman Constable Jayann Raymond this afternoon beamed with pride after being named the 2023 Lasco Top Cop.

“This moment is so unreal… I am a woman of action,” said Raymond in her acceptance speech.

She received $150,000 along with a host of other prizes.

The first runner up prize went to Constable Nickroy Neish and there was a tie for third place which went to Corporal Aljuray McKenzie and Sergeant Florezel Thompson.

The awards, which is having its 23rd staging, was held at the AC Marriott hotel in New Kingston, with attendees including Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang and Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

James Rawle, Executive Chairman of Lasco Affiliated Companies, in his address, said the organisation is proud to continue recognising exemplary police officers.

He also suggested renaming the Chairman's Award to the 'Las Chin' Award, in honour of late Lasco boss Lascelles Chin.

Chin died on May 27.

Today, 156 awards were given to police officers across the 19 police divisions.

Last year, Corporal Rohan Smith from the St Ann police division was named top cop.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.