200 pounds of ganja seized in St Ann

Law enforcers attached to the Area Two Narcotics Team seized over 200 pounds of compressed ganja during a targeted operation in Bellaire 2, Runaway Bay, St Ann on Thursday.

The police say two men are in custody in connection with the find.

The St Ann police say between 10:45 p.m. and 11:25 p.m., they went to a location in the community based on information received.

They say several men, upon seeing the police, ran leaving the contraband behind.

It was seized pending further investigations.

