Audrey Marks receives woman of distinction award

WASHINGTON DC:

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks was presented with a Woman of Distinction Award by the Jamaica College Old Boys Association New York Chapter.

The Griffin Award, was bestowed on Ambassador Audrey P. Marks based on her entrepreneurship, as well as her unparalleled dedication and diplomatic prowess in her role as the permanent representative of Jamaica to the Organization of American States.

It noted that She has made history by being the first Jamaican female ambassador to the United States and achieving the unique distinction of being assigned to the same post twice.

Marks is the first female to be presented with the Griffin Award from the traditional Jamaica College All Boys Alumni Association 2023 Griffin Awards ceremony held at the iconic Kaufman Music Center’s Merkin Hall in Manhattan.

The citation which was read and presented to her by the principal of Jamaica College, Wayne Robinson, who spoke to her outstanding contributions, pioneering work, entrepreneurial achievements and exemplary commitment to social causes.

“Preceding her illustrious diplomatic career, Ambassador Marks, a dynamic entrepreneur, exhibited exceptional leadership through the establishment and management of six enterprises, notably the groundbreaking online payment system Paymaster (Jamaica) Limited.

Her entrepreneurial pursuits underscored her versatility and unwavering commitment to advancing economic development.

Her Excellency Ambassador Audrey Marks sets an inspiring standard as a diplomat, entrepreneur, and advocate for progress. It is hereby proclaimed that she shall be honoured with the Woman of Distinction Award.”

In accepting the award, Marks commended the Jamaica College New York Chapter for its 33 years of existence and for the outstanding contribution it continues to make to the institution that has nurtured them.

Marks praised the chapter for pioneering the island’s robotics programme, which this week saw Jamaica winning the international Robotics Olympics in Singapore. “All we need to do is to give our children an opportunity, and this is what this organisation has done, and that is why you have my entire support,” Marks noted.

This year’s honorees included Dr. Joseph Tait, a member of the J C Class of ‘53, who was decorated with the Order of the Griffin – Distinguished Alumnus Award. Also receiving the Distinguished Alumnus award was Donovan Jones.

The Griffin Awards honours exceptional individuals whose profound impact on their communities resonates with the core values of Jamaica College.

President of JCOBA-NY Carl Bennett said, “The Griffin Awards represents a culmination of talent, achievement, and a shared commitment to education, youth empowerment, and community upliftment.”

In addition, he said, “The Griffin Awards brings together distinguished alumni, guests, sponsors, supporters, and community members, forging an unmatched event to celebrate Jamaican excellence while raising funds for various impactful projects at Jamaica College.

Most notably, this encompasses our visionary Robotics Programme —a transformative initiative of JCOBA-NY that is reshaping the nation and igniting inspiration in future generations,” Bennett said.