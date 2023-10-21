Golden Agers enjoy Ocho Rios excursion

IN A move geared at uplifting their spirits, 21 residents of the Golden Age Home were treated to a day of fun at the Ocho Rios Bay Beach on Wednesday.

Every quarter, the Kingston-based home for the elderly, which houses over 450 residents, takes a select number of them on an excursion for therapeutic benefits.

This time around, three people were selected from each of the seven clusters and having been to the movies, to Devon House, Hellshire Beach, Emancipation Park, Hollywell Nature Park in Portland, among other locations, the resort town of Ocho Rios was next on the list.

With the 4,092-capacity cruise ship Carnival Sunrise in port on the day, forming the backdrop, the residents made use of the opportunity.

“They are enjoying themselves, they love the water. They always enjoy going out,” Shannakay Douglas, programmes officer at the home, told The Gleaner. But the water wasn’t the only source of fun for them. Football, ludo, and, of course, eating fried chicken from the KFC store located across the road from the beach, ensured that everyone had something to enjoy.

Douglas hailed the staff at the home who she said have been doing a splendid job.

“The staff members are just so wonderful. We’re all here helping each other and ensuring the residents are okay and are enjoying themselves,” she said.

The Golden Age Home provides residential care, meals and other welfare services for adults in Kingston and St Andrew who need such assistance. It is the largest infirmary in the Caribbean, capable of accommodating close to 500 residents.