Nine arrested for allegedly extorting PPV operators in Half-Way Tree

The police have arrested nine people as part of a crackdown on extortion activities targeting public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew.

The police say the individuals were apprehended on Thursday on suspicion of extortion, violations of the Road Traffic Act and other offences.

They say two of those arrested are persons of interest in gang-related activities in the area.

The operation was conducted by personnel from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) and the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) in response to concerns raised by PPV operators about being extorted by individuals demanding money in exchange for allowing them to operate in the area.

The police say the operation also aimed to disrupt the activities of gangs involved in extortion and other criminal activities in Half-Way Tree.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reminding the public that extortion is a serious offence and that anyone found guilty of engaging in such activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The JCF is also urging members of the public to report any incidents of extortion to the police.

