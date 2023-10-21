PM urges Jamaicans to protect, expand country’s brand

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, has charged the current generation of Jamaicans, both at home and within the Diaspora, to protect and contribute to the expansion of Brand Jamaica.

Speaking during a Diaspora Town Hall in Ottawa, Canada,on Thursday, Holness noted that generations have, throughout history, made their own mark on Jamaica’s collective legacy.

“Every generation comes and adds to the brand, does something significant, even as there are those subtracting from the brand. So, we have to be very protective of the brand and we all have to keep adding to the brand as the collective legacy, the collective heritage, the collective patrimony,” the prime minister said.

He noted that Brand Jamaica is known for its offering of “sun, sea and sand” and having people who are smart, creative, and fast.

“But we want the brand to now be expanded into business, science, technology, peace, world-class infrastructure, efficiency and productivity. Those are things, I think, that this generation needs to add – these values and principles – to the brand,” the prime minister emphasised.

Citing progress being made, he said the brand is in the process of expanding and transforming in the areas of fiscal management of the economy, economic growth, and full employment.

Holness addressed the Jamaican Diaspora after participating in the Canada-CARICOM Summit, which was held in Ottawa from October 17 to 19 under the theme: ‘Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future’.

Thursday’s town hall was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith.