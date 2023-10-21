Porters charged for alleged rape of female patient to return to court December 15

The two porters charged with the rape of a patient at the Spanish Town Hospital had their bail extended in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

The accused are Corey Orr, otherwise called 'Usher' of Clifton District, St Catherine, and 31-year-old Shemar Edwards, otherwise called 'Shortman'.

They are charged with rape and grievous sexual assault.

When the matter came up for mention before Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne, the accused were told to reappear on December 15 when the matter will again be mentioned.

It was revealed that the case file was still incomplete, with several statements outstanding along with documents from the hospital.

It is alleged that the complainant was sexually assaulted at the hospital about 8 p.m. on August 18.

The matter was reported and following a probe by the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse both men were arrested.

They were subsequently charged following a question and answer session.

The men are being defended by attorneys Davian Vassell and Earl Hamilton.

- Rasbert Turner

