St Elizabeth construction worker charged for allegedly robbing supermarket

The St Elizabeth police have charged Dwayne Atkinson, otherwise called 'Blacks', for larceny and house breaking.

The 29-year-old construction worker of New Town, Black River and Brampton, St Elizabeth, was reportedly among a group of four men seen on surveillance cameras in the vicinity of a popular supermarket in Black River about 2 a.m. on October 15.

The police patrol team was alerted and went to the location. Upon the arrival of the lawmen the men fled the scene.

The police gave chase and the one man was held.

The police team reportedly recovered stolen items which were identified by the owner.

The police later inspected the establishment and realised that entry was gained through a window.

Atkinson was subsequently taken into custody where he was charged. The police say the other suspects are still being pursued.

