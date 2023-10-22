CLA issued 160 licences up to September

The Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) issued a total of 160 multiple category licences as at September 2023.

This was disclosed by Industry, Investment, and Commerce Minister, Senator Aubyn Hill, while speaking during the three-day CanEx Jamaica Business Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, on Friday.

He said this signifies continued expansion and development of Jamaica's growing cannabis industry.

“The number of cultivators licences granted by the category includes 35 tier-1 cultivator's licences, 23 tier-2 cultivator's licences, and 12 tier-3 cultivator's licences,” Hill informed.

“The number of processing licences granted included 12 tier-1 processing licences and two tier-2 processing licences. The number of retailer licences granted by category includes 63 retail and herb house licences,” he added.

Additionally, the CLA granted five research and development experimental licences and eight transport licences, enabling the safe and regulated movement of cannabis products across the country according to Hill.

He highlighted more opportunities for further exploration in this sector via legislation and regulatory frameworks.

“The laws and policies that prescribe the CLA's work are consistently under review, such as the amendments to the interim regulations that will make provisions for, among other things, the delivery of medicinal cannabis licences to carry out all normal business activities during an extension period and more,” Hill explained.

Additionally, he outlined that the pending promulgation of the Dangerous Drugs Cannabis Noncommercial Authorisation Regulations, once enacted, will empower the CLA to issue permits for the display of cannabis at exhibitions.

Hill said these regulations will contribute to the industry's growth and expand opportunities for cannabis enthusiasts and entrepreneurs.

As the Caribbean's premier Cannabis and Psychedelics Conference and Wellness Expo, CanEx hosted global leaders focusing on developing an international platform connecting global industry players with the common goal of expanding the cannabis and psychedelics industries.

The event brought together world-class speakers and panellists from the Caribbean, United States, Canada, Africa, South and Central America, Europe and Australia, who engaged in high-value industry discussions on policy, research and business.

- JIS News

