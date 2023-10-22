PNP calls for Israel to halt war in Gaza

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is calling for Israel to immediately cease "all aspect of collective punishment of the civilian population in Gaza" amid the escalating conflict in the region.

In a media release on Sunday, the PNP said these events are another sad and terrifying chapter in the protracted Israeli/Palestinian conflict that has remained unresolved for over half a century.

"In particular, Israel's encouragement in recent years of the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, and its oppressive measures of control imposed on the Palestinian population, have undermined the prospects for a two-state solution that can bring lasting peace to this region," the party said.

The PNP argued that while the immediate trigger of recent events was Hamas's "depraved and despicable attack" on Israel on October 7, Israel's "disproportionate and devastating response" has led to a grave humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The PNP said the world is appalled by the rising death toll of thousands of Palestinian civilians and the intensifying suffering of the civilian population from Israel having shut down access to basic human needs such as water, electricity and food supplies.

"Amidst the humanitarian tragedy resulting from this unconscionable siege and the indiscriminate deaths and damage from extended air strikes, the People's National Party calls upon Israel immediately to cease all aspect of collective punishment of the civilian population in Gaza.

"We stand in solidarity with CARICOM and urgently call upon the international community, through the United Nations, to demand an immediate ceasefire and end of indiscriminate hostilities by all parties," it added.

The PNP called for established diplomatic channels and dispute resolution methods to be earnestly pursued.

It also urged the United Nations Security Council to actively pursue an immediate halt to indiscriminate hostilities, allowing humanitarian efforts to be supported while working towards ending the conflict as swiftly as possible.

