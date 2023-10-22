Policeman arrested while allegedly soliciting bribe in Spanish Town

A policeman was arrested on suspicion of corruption by members of the Inspectorate of Professional Standards Oversight Bureau during a covert operation in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Saturday.

The constable, who is attached to the St Catherine North Traffic Department, was on duty, about 4 p.m., when he was held by his colleagues.

He was allegedly soliciting money from a motorist when undercover cops swooped down and arrested him.

The police say they are continuing their investigation of the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

