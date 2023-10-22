Shotgun seized in Portland

The Portland police seized a 12-gauge shotgun along with seven cartridges during an operation in Halls Avenue, Port Antonio, Portland, on Sunday.

The Port Antonio police say about 11:40 a.m., lawmen were in the area when an abandoned building was searched.

During the search, one Benelli Nova 12-gauge shotgun and the seven rounds of ammunition were seized.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

