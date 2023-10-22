Two men killed, three injured in shooting in Priory

Two men are dead and three others in hospital following a shooting incident at a shop in Priory, St Ann, on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Dwight Harrison, a factory worker of Riverhead, Moneague, St Ann, and Nicholas Hobson.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says about 8:25 p.m. the victims were at the shop cooking when two men alighted from a motor vehicle and fired at them.

No one was arrested in relation to the shooting.

