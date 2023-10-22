Update | Double murder in Priory stemmed from longstanding dispute - police

A double murder in Priory, St Ann, on Saturday night stemmed from a longstanding dispute stretching back to the COVID-19 lockdowns, police sources have indicated.

Dwight Harrison, 42, of River Head, Moneague, and Nicholas Hobson, 38, died after a gunman reportedly opened fire at a group of men in the community on Saturday night.

Harrison reportedly died on the spot while Hobson died at the St Ann's Bay Hospital.

Three men were also wounded during the attack which occurred around 8:25 p.m.

Police said a group of men were cooking on premises near the main road when two men approached on foot and one of them, who was armed with a handgun, opened gunfire, hitting the five men.

The men then escaped in a waiting motorcar.

The police were called and the victims taken to hospital.

A police source said the shooting is tied to an incident dating back to the COVID-19 period, which also led to a double killing some time ago.

The police say they are pursuing strong leads in relation to this latest attack.

- Carl Gilchrist

