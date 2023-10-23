21-y-o charged after gun seized during dispute with mother of his child

Cops assigned to the Kingston Western Police Division have arrested and charged a man following the seizure of a gun that was discovered while intervening in a dispute involving him and the mother of his child.

Twenty-one-year-old Marko Frazer, a catering assistant, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

His court date has not been finalised.

The seizure was made on Saturday night.

The police report that 11:10 p.m., lawmen were on an operation on Blunt Street when they responded to a dispute which involved Frazer and his child's mother.

They say a premises occupied by Frazer was search and a Taurus nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

Frazer was subsequently taken into custody.

He was charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

