21-y-o charged after gun seized during dispute with mother of his child
Cops assigned to the Kingston Western Police Division have arrested and charged a man following the seizure of a gun that was discovered while intervening in a dispute involving him and the mother of his child.
Twenty-one-year-old Marko Frazer, a catering assistant, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition.
His court date has not been finalised.
The seizure was made on Saturday night.
The police report that 11:10 p.m., lawmen were on an operation on Blunt Street when they responded to a dispute which involved Frazer and his child's mother.
They say a premises occupied by Frazer was search and a Taurus nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.
Frazer was subsequently taken into custody.
He was charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.
