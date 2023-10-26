Kingston man charged with several offences

Twenty-two-year-old Jordan Raphael, otherwise called 'Brown man', a plumber of Metcalf Road, Kingston 13, has been charged with several offences regarding an incident on Wavell Avenue, Kingston 11, on Friday, July 7, 2023.

He is charged with murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, wounding with intent and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that at about 4:20 a.m. on the aforementioned date, Raphael and other men exited a motor car and opened fire, hitting Ricardo Williams all over his body and injuring two other men before escaping.

The police were alerted, and on their arrival, all three men were taken to hospital where Williams succumbed to his injuries.

The police conducted intelligence-led lead operations after interviewing the two injured men, which led to Raphael being taken into custody. He was charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is yet to be finalised.

