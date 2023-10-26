Son charged with murder of mother

Thirty-five-year-old Damion Bailey, a mason of Red Hills Road in St Andrew, has been arrested and charged with murder following the stabbing death of 54-year-old Marvel Johnson on Wavell Avenue in the parish on Monday, October 23.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Johnson was visiting the island to attend to her son, who was reportedly behaving boisterously.

At about 7:20 a.m., while sitting in one of the bedrooms, Bailey, armed with a knife, reportedly attacked her and inflicted wounds all over her body.

She was assisted to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigation continues.

