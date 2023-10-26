Three men charged for robbery in St Thomas

Three men have been arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation and receiving stolen property following an incident on Morant Road in St Thomas on Thursday, October 19.

Charged are: 41-year-old Gregory Lumsden, a labourer of Phillips Avenue, Lyssons in St Thomas; 26-year-old Romario Powell, a painter of 4th Street; and 29-year-old Romario Coburn, a footballer of 2nd Street, Kingston 12.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 9:15 p.m., a woman was on her veranda when the three men who were wearing masks approached her. One was armed with a hand gun and the other two with a knife.

The man armed with the gun pointed it at her and demanded her Samsung Galaxy S10+ cellular phone valued at US$500 along with her Brown Meelar shoulder bag valued at US$80, to which she complied.

On hearing the commotion, another female went outside where one of the other two men held her up with a knife and took her Green Samsung Galaxy A14 valued at US$200.

The men then escaped in the area.

Acting on information, the police saw all three accused in the Lyssons area and stopped them.

Lumsden, who is known to the police, ran, while the other two men were arrested, searched and the properties that were reported stolen were found in their possession.

Lumsden was later arrested at his home, a search conducted and other stolen items retrieved.

All three men were charged after a question and answer interview.

Their court date is being finalised.

