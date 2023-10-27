20 students benefit from Manning’s Class of 1982’s $1m scholarship donation

WESTERN BUREAU:

STUDENTS COVERING all forms, including past students of Manning’s School in Westmoreland, benefitted from the benevolence of the members of the Manning’s School Class of 1982 Trust, who invested approximately $1 million in providing 20 scholarships.

George McKenzie, co-chair of the Manning’s School Class of 82 Trust, encouraged the scholarship recipients to develop a mindset towards giving back to the development of other students at their school when they are in a position to do so. Three past students now attending universities are among the scholarship recipients, while the other 17 are from grades seven through to the sixth form.

“To our awardees, continue working smart, continue to be focused, and be able to produce and at the point when you have passed the worst and are in a position of influence and affluence, please remember to give back in a meaningful way to our own Manning School,” said McKenzie

He said he and the other members of the Class of 1982 Trust were able to give eight scholarships and are very proud to know that despite the economic challenge, they have managed to provide much more than they did then.

“This year we are proud to present 20 scholarships, and these scholarships are valued at just over $1 million,” McKenzie said.

He also used Tuesday’s thanksgiving and presentation ceremony of scholarships, which marked the second such initiative, as the perfect platform to appeal to other members of the Class of 1982 to join the group to, among other things, help in the development of the students and the physical plant of the school.

]“I am encouraging the members of the class of 1982 to continue to give to this worthy cause, and we are inviting those of you who are not yet onboard to get onboard as soon as possible,” McKenzie said.

The acting principal of Manning’s School, Sharon Thorpe, lauded the Class of 82 for its decision to return and to be giving back to their alma mater in the way they are doing.

She informed her students that the scholarships they received were in recognition of their worth and work, which has certainly marked the pathway for the next step in their academic journey.

“These scholarships are equally a demonstration of our love and commitment that the class of 82 has towards the development of our students, and so they have endeavoured to support you through these scholarships being given to you,” Thorpe said.

She continued, “I want to encourage you by letting you know that you are well-loved and that you must ardently pursue your dreams and be innovative, seeking to learn as much as you can that will contribute to your self-development – so that in the future, you can also be someone who will give back to your alma mater.”

Moses Chybar, chairman of the Manning’s School board, said the Manning’s School alumni remain strong and continue to give back to their alma mater in timely and substantial ways, including the educational development of both current and past students.

“Manning’s School past students continue to give back to the school. I am a past student, and what we have witnessed over the years is that different year groups, going back to people who graduated in the 1960s, continue to come here and give to the students and the school,” Chybar said

He lauded the class of 82 for the role they continue to play in light of the harsh global economy.

“The world economy is not at its best, but nevertheless, you continue to put a little thing aside so that today you can make this big gift to us here today — what you have done before and what I know you will continue to do,” Chybar noted.

Chybar, who is also the president of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told the scholarship recipients that it was their hard work that had selected them to receive this year’s scholarships.

“You are an example to the other students around you, and pretty soon you will be graduating and moving on, but I want you to remember this day. I want you to look back with gratitude and a sense of responsibility, knowing that when you have gotten to the other side, it will be your turn to sew the seed,” he added.