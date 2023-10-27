Digicel Foundation signs three MOUs to empower education institutions

DIGICEL FOUNDATION has signed three groundbreaking memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to transform the educational landscape in Jamaica by supporting three prominent institutions in their quest for excellence and inclusivity.

RENOVATION OF THE HOPE VALLEY EXPERIMENTAL SPECIAL EDUCATION CENTRE, ST ANDREW

The first MOU heralds a transformative chapter for the Hope Valley Experimental Special Education Centre in St Andrew. The Digicel Foundation is committed to funding the renovation of the school’s special education unit, ensuring it become a beacon of inclusive education for children with special needs.

As part of the scope of works, Digicel Foundation will be renovating the classrooms, bathrooms, the kitchen area, fixing a leaking roof and revamping the outside play area.

Christina Addington, education officer in the Ministry of Education and Youth’s Special Education Unit expressed gratitude to Digicel Foundation for its continued support in education. She said, “We really have to say thank you because the work that is being done is needed. The ministry does not always have the money to get what is needed to be done, so we really are appreciative of what is to come, and we know what has been done in the past. A big thank you to Digicel Foundation.”

ESTABLISHMENT OF A SMART ROOM AT THE MORANT BAY PRIMARY SCHOOL IN ST THOMAS

Digicel Foundation has collaborated with Morant Bay Primary School in St Thomas to establish a smart room to facilitate digital literacy and technological advancement for the students. This initiative underscores the foundation’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering the future leaders of Jamaica.

Morant Bay Primary’s Smart Room will be outfitted with 12 laptops, 12 tablets, a smart board, and a printer. A smart lock with also be installed for safety.

RENOVATION OF THE EARLY CHILDHOOD INSTITUTION AT THE BULL BAY INFANT AND PRIMARY SCHOOL IN ST THOMAS

Digicel Foundation will be renovating Bull Bay Infant and Primary School in St Thomas. The project is designed to assist the school in meeting the certification standards set by the Early Childhood Commission, ensuring that young learners receive the best possible start to their educational journey.

Jodi Bernard Kerr, board chair at Bull Bay Infant and Primary, said, “We are happy to see this investment being made for our children at the early childhood level. It is truly important that we get this certification as the development of the young minds at the school can only get better from here.”

Charmaine Daniels, CEO of Digicel Foundation, shared, “We believe in the transformative power of education and are honoured to partner with these institutions. We are excited to contribute to the growth and development of these schools, ensuring that they provide the best educational experience for their students.”

The signing ceremonies took place on October 21, marking the beginning of a journey towards improved educational facilities and opportunities for students in these communities.